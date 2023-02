TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas native, Super Bowl Champ and MVP Patrick Mahomes will be featured in a docu-series on Netflix that will be released this summer.

The series titled “Quarterback” will follow Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins throughout the 2022 NFL season and share the players’ points of view.

Netflix announced that the access is “unprecedented” and for the first time ever, players are “mic’d up for every game.”