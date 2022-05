KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) — NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have announced that they are pregnant with their second child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Instagram to announce the news Sunday afternoon, captioning the post: “Round 2!”

In the post, the high school sweethearts are sitting in a field with their daughter, who holds a sign that reads “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

They did not comment on when the baby is due.