Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died in Upshur County after being hit by a car yesterday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US 80 around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened about four miles west of the City of Gladewater.

Investigators said, Wesley Melvin Allen, 60, of Hawkins was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 and traveling west on US 80. Allen passed over the top of a hill and struck a man who was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of travel.

The pedestrian was identified as Samuel Stephen Lawrence, 50, of Alexandria Louisiana.

Justice of the Peace Rhonda Welch pronounced Lawrence dead at the scene. He was later transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The driver was not injured, and the crash is still being investigated.