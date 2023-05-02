SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A person who authorities believe is the man suspected of shooting and killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, was caught after a manhunt on Tuesday.

According to a report by NBC News, a person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas, which is west of Cleveland.

Officials are awaiting fingerprints to confirm that the person they caught is Oropesa, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

The man believed to be Oropesa was taken to the Mongomery County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, according to Dillon. If he is confirmed to be Oropesa, this brings an end to a manhunt that involved more than 250 law enforcement officers, the FBI and a reward of $80,000 for information.

On Friday night, Oropesa allegedly killed five of his neighbors in the Trails End area in Cleveland after being asked to stop shooting his AR-15 because an infant was sleeping in a house nearby, officials said.

The manhunt started on Friday after Oropesa allegedly left the scene of the shooting that took the lives of five people. The victims were identified as Daniel Enrique Laso, 9; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.