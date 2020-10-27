14-year-old strikes a tree and is rescued from vehicle in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) A 14-year-old driving a 2003 Ford F-150 lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Tuesday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the driver stuck a tree at 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Montgomery Street.

The Kilgore Rescue Unit had to extricate the teenager from the vehicle and they were transported to a local hospital by Champion EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the 14-year-old was in stable condition. However, police do not know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt when they crashed.

It is also believed that speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

