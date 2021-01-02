PHOTOS: Emergency crews combat Lukfin home on fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Hudson Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire on the 100 block of Buddy street.

Fire crews were on scene Saturday morning around 9:08 a.m. in the Rollingwood subdivision.

Central Fire also assisted the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department with manpower and water.

No injuries have been reported.

Hudson Volunteer Fire Department take on house fire photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Hudson Volunteer Fire Department take on house fire photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Hudson Volunteer Fire Department take on house fire photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Hudson Volunteer Fire Department take on house fire photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Recently several counties have issued warnings of high winds and dry conditions causing unsafe activities like outside burning or igniting fireworks.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed Smith and surrounding counties in a high fire danger zone. The fire danger in far northwest Wood County was rated extremely high on Sunday.