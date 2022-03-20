HOUSTON (KETK) — A Junior Market Steer exhibitor made history on Saturday when a special guest purchased her Grand Champion Steer for a record-breaking $1 million, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Aven Horn, of Anson, showcased her steer at the rodeo Saturday morning just before the historic purchase was made by former President and Chairman of the Board and current Executive Committee member Don D. Jordan and his family. Lisa and Chris Cunningham, Leslie and Gary Hazlewood, and Laura and Steve McNear also contributed to the deal, according to KPRC.

A spokesperson from RodeoHouston reported that Jordan has a longstanding history with the Rodeo, according to KPRC. He was elected to the Executive Committee back in 1986 and from 1994 to 1996, Jordan served as HLSR President, followed by the chairman of the board. He’s even caught a calf in the fan-favorite Rodeo event, The Calf Scramble.

But according to KPRC, Jordan said his connection to the Rodeo goes even deeper than that.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and I were born in the same year, so we’ve spent a lot of birthdays together,” said Jordan, who will celebrate his 90th birthday in 2022.

The Rodeo’s previous record for the purchase of a steer was set in 2019 at $625,000. The steer’s exhibitor Aven will receive $85,000 from the purchase, according to a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo representative and KPRC.

The last day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th-anniversary is Sunday, March 20.