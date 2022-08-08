(NEXSTAR) – Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband John Easterling announced Monday.

Best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease,” Newton-John won four Grammys with five No. 1 hits, 10 top 10 hits, and two chart-topping albums in the 1970s.

Here is a look at Newton-John through the years, from her time on “Grease” to being made a dame – the female equivalent of a knight – for her singing, acting, and charitable work supporting cancer research.

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, center, escorts by a Chinese medical officer as she walks with other participants on the Great Wall of China during the Great Walk to Beijing in Jinshanling, China, Monday, April 7, 2008. Olivia Newton-John takes the first of a million steps on her journey along the Great Wall of China, leading a team of Australian and International celebrities on an arduous 228 kilometer trek hoping to raise money to build a new cancer and wellness center, as well as further international cancer research. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Olivia Newton-John readies herself for her role in the movie version of “Grease,” in Los Angeles, Aug. 30, 1977. Ms. Newton-John star with John Travolta and Stockard Channing in the film. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Actress Susan George, left, singer Olivia Newton-John, center, and Australian actress Chantal Contouri, right, get together at the opening party for a new diamond merchants store, Ice in Beverly Hills, California, Aug. 8, 1979. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Actor Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton John are seen at the 52nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 14, 1980. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Australian singer-actress Olivia Newton-John is photographed on Jan. 21, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Dyan Cannon, left, and Olivia Newton-John share a laugh during Hollywood premiere of HBO World Stage: Newton-John in Australia in Los Angeles Wednesday, July 14, 1988. The one-hour special, debuting on HBO on July 30, is a musical postcard of Newton-Johns homeland highlighted by new songs from her latest record, The Rumour. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Actresses and co-stars Stockard Channing, left, and Olivia Newton-John ready themselves for their roles in the movie version of “Grease,” in Los Angeles, Aug. 30, 1977. Ms. Channing and Ms. Newton-John star with John Travolta in the film. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John arrive at the The Penfolds Icon Gala Dinner at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles Saturday, January 14, 2006. The event brings together and honors Australians who have made significant international contributions across various industries. Travolta presented Newton-John with the “Lifetime Achievement award. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc)

Swedish pop group ABBA are pictured during rehearsals for the “Olivia! TV Special,” with fellow pop stars Olivia Newton-John, right and Andy Gibb, background left, May 1, 1978. From left: Benny Andersson, Andy Gibb, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, unidentified, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Olivia Newton-John. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Olivia Newton-John chats with producer Dick Ebersol during a break in New York for “Saturday Night Live,” May 21, 1982. Ms. Newton-John, in addition to being the host, will be musical guest for the weekly madcap show. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Olivia Newton-John, left and Christie Brinkley display Save Our Coast T-shirts as they join fellow Malibu residents in opposition at a public hearing by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on the construction of sewers in the coastal community, Oct. 22, 1987. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Newton-John was well known for sharing her journey with breast cancer, serving as a “symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years,” Easterling wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.