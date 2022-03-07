RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking information from the public regarding two men that are suspected of theft in the the Laird Hill and New London area.

Anyone with any information on the subjects in the photographs are encouraged to call Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Whitaker at (903) 657-3581 ext. 337 or email at dwhitaker@rcsotx.org. Any person providing information will remain anonymous.