WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KETK) – According to NBCDFW, a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II crashed in White Settlement close to the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility on Thursday morning.

White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said the F-35’s pilot safely ejected from the plane and that he had no further information about the pilot’s condition.

According to Cook, White Settlement Police Department got a call about the crash which happened near White Settlement Road, Spur 341 and Lockheed Boulevard at 10:15 a.m. According to authorities, the US Navy Police and Lockheed Martin asked White Settlement police officers to help clear the area and block off certain roads.

Cook said that the pilot’s parachute and ejector seat could be seen near the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II which came to a stop in the grass on the southwest part of runway 18/36.

NBCDFW said that the F-35 is assembled at the Lockheed Martin facility to the west of the base.

