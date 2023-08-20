NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — One man is in the hospital after he was found shot by Nacogdoches Police officers early Sunday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, where they reportedly found a a large group of people in a parking lot, among whom was an man with a gunshot wound in his hip.

Police say the man was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital by EMS and is now reportedly in stable condition.

Along with Nacogdoches police, NSO, NFD and UPD assisted on the scene. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607or the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

More information will be released as it becomes available.