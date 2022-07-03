HOUSTON (KETK) — A 5-year-old is dead and an 8-year-old is injured after Houston police said they were shot in a vehicle at an intersection in the north side early Sunday, wrote our affiliate KPRC.

According to Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers were called around 1 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive near Rushcreek Drive in the Greenpoint area, said KPRC. Upon their arrival, Hatcher said officers were unable to locate any witnesses or victims.

Then, approximately 15 minutes later, officers received reports that two children had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Later, when police were able to find witnesses, they were informed that a vehicle was stopped at a stoplight headed northbound on Northborough, containing a woman and what were believed to be her 5year-old and 8-year-old in the back seat, KPRC wrote.

That was when a dark-colored vehicle traveling westbound on Rushcreek Drive passed by and two suspects inside the vehicle allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the mother’s vehicle, hitting both of the children. KPRC said that she then immediately left the intersection and rove them to an area hospital.

The 5-year-old later died, but the 8-year-old is expected to recover, according to Hatcher. Police said that it is not yet clear if the vehicle or the mother were intended targets. Descriptions of the suspects are currently unknown.

Anyone with nay information on this case is encouraged to call the Houston PD Homicide line at 713-306-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.