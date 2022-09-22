MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in McAllen arrested a woman after library patrons and employees complained she was taking nude photos of herself in a restroom at the McAllen Library.

Alyssa Escamilla was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, assault causing bodily injury and possession of a dangerous drug, according to Hidalgo County records.

An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral reveals officers responded to the McAllen Library on Sunday in reference to a woman who was yelling and slamming doors.

Officers spoke with an employee who said that visitors at the library told her that Escamilla was naked inside the restroom while talking on the phone.

The employee then went to the restroom where she saw Escamilla “exposing her breasts and buttocks,” the offense report stated.

The employee said that Escamilla was talking on the phone and taking pictures of herself while she was only wearing a thong.

According to the offense report, the employee said that this was the second time she caught Escamilla naked inside that restroom. She said after the first occurrence, she was asked to leave and complied without any issues.

However, the employee alleges that this time, Escamilla began raising her voice and closing the distance between them, and she felt that things were going to become physical.

Police documents indicate Escamilla was located and placed under arrest. She was transported to the McAllen Police Department Jail Section, where she was found to be in possession of 27 white tablets of Quetiapine Fumarate 260, a medication used to treat mental health disorders, police documents stated.

McAllen police were then notified that Escamilla was wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault, according to an offense report.

Escamilla was booked Monday and her bond was set at $4,000.