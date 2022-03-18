TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is looking for a woman they say stole a FedEx package.

According to TPD, a woman stole a FedEx ID and picked up a random package from the FedEx inside Walmart.

TPD shared a photo of the subject who appears to be wearing a green jacket and glasses and smiling.

“From that grin you’d think she’d got away with a big ol’ TV but nope, she got herself a $1,200 sink,” Tyler PD said.

If you can identify her, contact Det. Thomas at 903-531-1035 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.