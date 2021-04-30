Police: Lufkin man tried to use fake urine to pass probation drug test

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old Lufkin man who police say tried to used synthetic urine to pass a drug test while on probation faces a new criminal charge.

Caleb Womack, was arrested Thursday afternoon after he attempted to use a Whizzinator to falsify a drug test at the probation department, the police department said.

He was charged with using a “falsification device” to submit a “false drug test,” judicial records show.

According to ALS, the company that makes the Whizzinator, “ALS manufactures the most chemically similar human synthetic urine by our superior proven system from over 15 years experience. Our formula is always up to date to give you the best results possible.”

It says its Whizz Kit “comes complete with over 3 oz. of toxin, and disease free premixed synthetic urine, two organic heat pads, easy to read temperature strip, 100% cotton detachable elastic belt plus a 60 ml syringe.”

Judicial records show Womack has been arrested several times dating to 2018 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.