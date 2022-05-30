HOUSTON (KETK) — The Harris County Sheriff’s office is investigating after deputies said that a 25-year-old man accidentally hit and killed a motorcyclist while driving to the hospital, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

HCSO units responded to reports of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle near 14931 SH 249 and Hollister around 10 p.m. It had also been reported that a Cadillac was travelling at a high rate of speed going north of SH 249, according to KPRC.

Officials reported that there was a truck and a motorcycle stopped at a red light and that the driver of the Cadillac swerved around the truck and struck the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from the bike due to impact and was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

According to KPRC, deputies said that the bike landed several yards north of the intersection and that the Cadillac stopped in a ditch after crashing through a fence.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Kenneth Anderson, 25, and was determined to have been involved in a shooting at 11654 Walnut Dale Ct., as he had suffered a gunshot wound to his hip. In his vehicle were two other passengers, a 26-year-old woman and 5-year-old child. Deputies said that the woman had also suffered from gunshot wounds and that the child had a busted lip, according to KPRC.

HSCO added that the woman had also been pistol-whipped.

Anderson has since been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and endangering a child, HCSO said. They added that charges may be upgraded later and was also found to have an active warrant for evading from Ft. Bend County.

According to KPRC, deputies said that a total of three people were shot at Walnut Dale Court and an investigation is underway to determine what led up to that shooting.