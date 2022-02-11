GRANTS PASS, Ore. (NEXSTAR) — Authorities say a man in southern Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder says the man called 911 around 7 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being startled by the bear.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community in the southwest corner of the state.

There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Snyder says they checked the residence and found a second man who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting,” Snyder wrote in a statement. “This case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Their names weren’t released.

“What an incredible tragedy,” one woman wrote on the Josephine County Sheriff’s Facebook page. “So many prayers for their family and friends.”

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says there are between 25,000 and 30,000 black bears in the state, where the last grizzly was killed in the late 1930s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.