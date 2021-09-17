Police search for 12-year-old girl believed to be abducted outside of San Antonio

CONVERSE, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning in Converse, just outside of San Antonio, and the woman they believe abducted her.

The girl’s name is Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales. She was last seen in the 9600 block of Schaefer Road in Converse around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according the Texas Department of Public Safety alert.

She is Hispanic and is described as being five feet tall, having brown hair and eyes and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants and a pink-and-gray backpack.

Police are also looking for the suspect, Marie Rodriguez Pomales, 28. She is also Hispanic, about five feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing about 120 pounds.

If you know where they could be, law enforcement asks you to call (210) 659-9789 to report details to the Judson ISD Police Department.