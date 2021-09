TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Many are ready for a slight relief from the heat as we enter fall on Wednesday. With the dry weather conditions we have been having, there is some concern about a drought and the dangers that come with it.

“We went from a wet August, which is very unusual and just in general, a very wet summer to completely dry in the month of September where we’ve only picked up less than three-quarters of an inch of rain here for Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin,” said Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell.