AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his already gargantuan August cash haul during the month of September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

An exact total for the month is not yet clear. But both people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal internal details, said Thursday that he surpassed the $365 million raised last month through his joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden’s success raising money speaks to the enthusiasm of Democratic donors to oust President Donald Trump from office. The money will help him continue to dominate the advertising wars and will position the campaign well for the possibility of a protracted legal fight after the Nov. 3 election.

The possibility of a court battle over the outcome looms. Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he will accept the results if he loses. And he has argued repeatedly without offering proof that the election will be plagued by widespread voter fraud, particularly from ballots cast by mail.

Democrats have seen a torrent of new money in recent weeks. Candidates up and down the ballot took in more than $100 million donated online following the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Republicans moved forward to replace her with a conservative justice.

And Biden himself raised over $31 million on Wednesday, following a chaotic debate against Trump, who refused to clearly condemn white supremacists who support him and personally insulted Biden’s family.

A Biden campaign spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the fundraising totals. The fundraising news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The Trump campaign hasn’t yet released their September fundraising numbers.

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the Democratic nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president. During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse Trump’s once-formidable cash reserves.

That has allowed Biden to dominate the airwaves with TV advertising in battleground states with just weeks to go before the election.

Biden will not have to formally submit his September fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission until later this month.