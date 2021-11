TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the victim killed Saturday's mass shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas.

According to TTPD, 20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas, died in the shooting inside Octavia's Event Center late Saturday night. Nine others were wounded. Police say the victims included both males and females, ranging in age from 15 to 23 years old. None of those injuries are thought to be life-threatening.