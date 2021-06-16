Biden, Putin hold joint news conference

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 07, 2021 shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaking with US NBC news network anchor Megyn Kelly at the Kremlin on March 1, 2018 in Moscow and US President Joe Biden delivering remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images)

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their summit meeting Wednesday between what the American leader called “two great powers,” wrapping up more quickly than expected.

The pair’s second sit-down, with aides present on both sides, lasted about 65 minutes.

That session was to be divided into two parts with a break in between, but concluded without a second part. The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and each one’s top foreign aide.