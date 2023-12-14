MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — Two candidates running in the House District 5 race participated in a forum event in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

The two candidates in the race, Jeff Fletcher and Dewey Collier, interacted with voters and answered questions from moderators.

“It’s extremely important because the voters need to be made aware of what’s going on in Austin,” said Fletcher.

“We need to make sure the Texas House is doing what the Texas House needs to be,” said Collier.

Fletcher, who used to be a district judge in Wood County, said getting the border under control is crucial.

“We’re losing our state. We’re losing our country if we’re not careful,” said Fletcher.

Collier said his top priority is keeping children safe.

“We need to make sure we’re protecting our children because we have real issues with child trafficking. We have real issues with what the children are being taught in school,” said Collier.

Fletcher said he wants more Republicans to stick with their party’s values.

“We need to get people in the House that are truly Republicans,” said Fletcher.

Collier said making connections is key to his future.

“How you can be successful is you have to be able to network,” said Collier.

The third candidate, who is the incumbent and has had the seat since 2016, Cole Hefner, has been endorsed by Gregg Abbott and did not participate in Thursday’s event.