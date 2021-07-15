Child tax credit dollars sent to parents, Biden set to deliver remarks

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with a bipartisan group of city and state political leaders about his proposed infrastructure plan in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh also attended the meeting. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Thursday to mark the first day of newly-increased child tax credit payments, inviting beneficiaries to join him as he seeks to raise awareness of the payments and push for their continuation.

Some 15 million households will now receive full credit. The monthly payments amount to $300 for each child who is 5 and younger and $250 for those between 5 and 17. The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

“The president felt it was important to elevate this issue, to make sure people understand this is a benefit that will help them as we still work to recover from the pandemic and the economic downturn,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The IRS will send payments out on the 15th of every month through the end of the year. The only exception is August, when they will send the money on the 13th.

The child tax credit was created in 1997 to be a source of relief, yet it also became a driver of economic and racial inequality as only parents who owed the federal government taxes could qualify for its full payment. Academic research in 2020 found that about three-quarters of white and Asian children were eligible for the full credit, but only about half of Black and Hispanic children qualified.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who successfully championed increasing the credit in 2017, said that the Democrats’ plans will turn the benefits into an “anti-work welfare check” because almost every family can now qualify for the payment regardless of whether the parents have a job.

“Not only does Biden’s plan abandon incentives for marriage and requirements for work, but it will also destroy the child-support enforcement system as we know it by sending cash payments to single parents without ensuring child-support orders are established,” Rubio said in a statement Wednesday.

An administration official disputed those claims. Treasury Department estimates indicate that 97% of recipients of the tax credit have wages or self-employment income, while the other 3% are grandparents or have health issues. The official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal analyses, noted that the credit starts to phase out at $150,000 for joint filers, so there is no disincentive for the poor to work because a job would just give them more income.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.