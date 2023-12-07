WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10) and Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) released a statement on Thursday about the introduction of the ‘No Technology for Terror Act.’

The stated purpose of the bill is to reportedly stop American technology from going to Iran.

“Keeping American technology out of the hands of Iran is imperative to maintaining peace and our national security while cutting off the growing influence of evil. The No Technology for Terror Act would make permanent the restrictions on the re-transfer of U.S. technology to Iran who uses this same technology to build weapons systems such as drones to attack our troops overseas and our key allies. We must restrain Iran’s growing aggression and their support to terror groups and authoritarian regimes, including Russia.” Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1)

According to the release, the proposed bill would restrict the re-export or transfer of technology that originated in the U.S to Iran, including cameras, lasers and sensors.

“As Iran and its terrorist proxies continue to sow instability on a global scale, it is critical we take urgent action to restrict Iran’s access to the technology it needs to manufacture lethal missiles and drones. These are the same weapons being used by to target U.S. servicemembers, fuel Putin’s war against Ukraine, and undermine Israeli security. I’m proud to support the No Tech for Terror Act that is sponsored by my good friend and fellow Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran. This bill will help ensure Iran cannot continue to proliferate their deadly weapons with impunity.” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10)

The bill was introduced into the House of Representatives on Tuesday and is awaiting further movement.