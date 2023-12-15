TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) will be running for re-election uncontested, but in a release said he still plans on traveling across the district to meet with voters.

According to a release, no other candidates have filed to run for election for Congressional District 1 on either party side for the upcoming primary election on March 5, 2024.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve East Texans in Washington, D.C., for another term,” Moran said. “Even though I don’t have an opponent, this is no time to rest. I will continue traveling across the District, hearing from voters and transparently communicating about the work we are doing on their behalf in D.C.”

Moran is nearing the end of his first term as a U.S. Congressman after having served as Smith County Judge for six years.

According to his statement, in his first term he introduced 14 separate pieces of legislation, focusing on both national and rural concerns.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished in our first year in office,” Moran said. “Since I am running uncontested, I look forward to another term in Congress delivering strong, conservative results for my friends and neighbors and boldly speaking on behalf of hundreds of East Texans as we work together to change the course of this great Republic.”