Cornyn defends Hawley, Cruz against ethics complaint for challenging election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On a TV appearance Monday, Sen. John Cornyn defended fellow Republicans Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz as Democrats try to file an ethics complaint against them.
Cruz and 11 Republican senators said they aimed to challenge electoral ballots from certain swing states unless an emergency 10-day audit was completed by an electoral commission. While Cornyn did not join in that opinion, he said they have a right to object.
“I supported President Trump,” Cornyn said. “I ran with President Trump. I wish he had won, but he didn’t win, and I don’t think Senator Hawley or Senator Cruz should be penalized in any way for making an argument.”
Cornyn has gone against his fellow Texan, Cruz, in the past by saying he wouldn’t object to the election results “based on unproven allegations.”
Cornyn defended both Hawley and Cruz, but said that the election has been decided and it’s time to move on.
“It’s within their right to make those objections, but it’s also their responsibility to accept the outcome once it’s been decided, and that’s what we should all do, and move on,” Cornyn said.
Though several members of Congress did present objections, the joint session to certify election results was interrupted Jan. 6 when rioters breached the Capitol and those inside were forced into lockdown.
