ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CORRECTS: Florida politician seen as key figure in US probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty as part of cooperation deal.
Trending Right Now
Don't Miss
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Livestream Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Livestream Alerts
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter