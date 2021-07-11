CPAC straw poll says 70% would vote for Donald Trump in 2024

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Straw poll results from the Conservative Political Action Conference reveal that 70% of those surveyed would vote for Donald Trump in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the CPAC evening, topics ranging from the Biden administration, to Russia, to the U.S./Mexico border and more.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis came in second place with 21%. All others listed received 1% or less. A second poll that did not have Trump listed showed DeSantis in the lead with 68% of the vote.

Back in May, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the state was looking forward to hosting CPAC.

Texas is looking forward to hosting @CPAC in Dallas this summer.



No masks. No limits.



Just conservative red meat with a side of BBQ. https://t.co/azR6dcdvfp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 14, 2021

The three-day event was at the Hilton Anatote in Dallas. Trump is wrapping up the event on Sunday evening, with CPAC straw poll results following shortly after.

The CPAC agenda does not say what exactly Trump will be speaking about, but other topics covered throughout the conference include “Buckley, Reagan, Trump: Now What? The Future of Conservatism”, “Why Faith Matters”, “Can Cancel Culture Be Canceled?” and more.

The theme of the event was “America UnCanceled”.

LATEST POSTS: