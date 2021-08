RUSK, Texas (KETK) - An Amber Alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for two abducted children out of the Rusk area.

11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.