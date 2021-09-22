Gallup: Biden approval rating hits lowest of his presidency

President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Just eight months since he took office, President Joe Biden has hit the lowest approval rating of his first term and for the first time, a majority of Americans now disapprove of his job performance.

This is according to Gallup, which is considered one of the most reliable polling centers in the country and has been tracking presidential approval ratings since the Truman administration.

Biden’s popularity has plummeted to 43%, a 13 percentage point drop in the last three months. The president’s numbers have dropped steadily since the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, which was marred by the Taliban’s quick takeover and the suicide bombing outside Kabul’s airport that killed 13 American service members.

There is little good news on the horizon for America’s oldest president: Congress is in a battle over several pieces of legislation, including Biden’s coveted infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with significant bipartisan support from Republicans.

Progressive House Democrats have refused to allow it until the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion spending package which Senate moderates such as West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin have said is too high of a price tag.

Since the Truman administration, only one other president has seen a quick fall below 43% by September of their first term: Donald Trump.

The greatest drop in support for Biden has been among independents. At the time of his inauguration, Biden had a 61% approval rating among voters with no political affiliation. In the latest poll, that support has plummeted to just 37%.

Below is the overall approval ratings for the past five presidents before Biden in September of their first terms: