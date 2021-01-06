George W. Bush speaks out on events at Capitol: ‘It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former President George W. Bush put out a statement Wednesday as law enforcement tried to get the U.S. Capitol protests under control.

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay,” Bush said. “It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic– not our democratic republic.”

The election certification on Jan. 6 was interrupted by pro-Trump protestors on the U.S. Capitol as they fought past police and breached the building, causing Congress to go into lockdown.

One person was killed after being shot and at least one explosive device was found in the building.

Bush said that he is “appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”