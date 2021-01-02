Gohmert disputes claims of advocating violence after interview with Newsmax

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) questions Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Congressional Auditorium at the US Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. – (Photo by Matt McClain / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATT MCCLAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representative Louie Gohmert issued a statement, after claims were circulating online that he was advocating violence because he disagrees with the results of the presidential election.

“I have not encouraged and unequivocally do not advocate for violence. I have long advocated for following the teaching and example of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. of peaceful protest. That does not keep me from recognizing what lies ahead when the institutions created by a self-governing people to peacefully resolve disputes hide from their responsibility. Violence is not the answer. The appropriate answer is courts and self-governing bodies resolving disputes as intended.” Representative Louie Gohmert

In an interview with Newsmax, after a federal judge dismissed Gohmert’s lawsuit, Gohmert said “This is an example of when the institutions that our constitution created to resolve disputes so that you didn’t have to have riots and violence in the street, it’s when they go wrong.”

Gohmert’s belief is that no court, state or federal, has allowed “evidence of [election] fraud” to come in and be introduced.

Gohmert stated that the only hearings that have been held were by legislators in Georgia.

The statement Gohmert made “you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as ANTIFA and BLM…” was met with criticism after the interview aired, which prompted his response Saturday.

It came just hours after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Gohmert and other Republicans that challenged Vice President Mike Pence’s authority to approve the election results on Jan. 6.