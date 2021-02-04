Gohmert repeats claims of election fraud; pledges to resist efforts to silence him

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert said Thursday he will not be silenced in questioning the integrity of the results of the presidential election and standing up for former president Donald Trump.

He insists those who continue to raise questions about election integrity are targets of efforts to limit their free speech.

“Regardless of the attempts to intimidate me into silence, I will not stop fighting for truth, for the Constitution, and for the people of Texas. And I will most certainly never bow or curtsy before a mob, especially the mindless thugs of the Marxist Left,” Gohmert said in a lengthy statement.

Ever since Trump was elected, Democrats and “Never Trumpers” have engaged in “vicious lies” and smear campaigns against him, the statement said.

“Washington elites have now decided it is undemocratic, and even dangerous, to raise legitimate concerns about election integrity. They want to silence and destroy anyone who does not comply with their totalitarian demand that we stop utilizing our First Amendment right of free speech for redress of grievances,” the statement said.

Following the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 by rioters, many who had attended a rally led by Trump in which he repeated claims the election was stolen and encouraged supporters to “fight,” the Texas Democratic Party called on several Republicans, including Gohmert, to resign from office.

The party’s statement said: “Texas Republicans have known for months that Joe Biden won the presidential election, yet they have openly incited violence and attempted to overthrow the will of the people for their own political gain.”

A political billboard was put in Tyler that called on Gohmert and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another supporter of Trump, to resign.

The billboard’s read: “You lied about the election, the capitol was attacked. Resign.”

The billboard is part of a campaign by a group called the Republican Accountability Project.”

“What we’re doing with the accountability project is really holding the main enablers and Republicans who went along with this narrative such as representative Gohmert,” Olivia Troye, Co-director of the Project, said.

In his statement released Thursday, Gohmert repeated claims there is evidence of election fraud, despite the fact that numerous lawsuits claiming election wrongdoing were either thrown out or found to not have merit by federal courts.

“One of the left’s continuing myths is that every court that considered election improprieties found them all bogus,” the statement said. “The truth is that not a single federal or state court had an evidentiary hearing to listen to and view the evidence of potential wrongdoing before the final votes were certified. Each court cited some procedural reason to avoid having an evidentiary hearing. That is indeed a tragedy. Even the Supreme Court refused to take up a case that the Constitution says only the Supreme Court could. Apparently, the slander, libel, and threats hurled at Trump nominated justices can be successful in intimidating even the best of judges.”

Gohmert filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence in the lead-up to the Electoral College certification. The lawsuit claimed that as the president of the Senate, Pence should unilaterally reject the state’s electors if there is a dispute.

Gohmert’s lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge based in East Texas who was appointed by President Trump. It was then rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gohmert said that when courts refuse “to give a hearing to these grievances, in unending deference to one side over the other in matters that tear at the very fabric of civilization, it only adds further stress to volatile situations.”

Gohmert said concerns about the fairness of the election still need to be investigated.

“Among my numerous concerns is the fact that according to the Data Integrity Group, the raw election night data feeds that the secretaries of state use to certify the election results show massive discrepancies and millions of negative votes for Donald Trump,” the statement said. “How do you walk into a voting booth and subtract a vote from a candidate’s total by voting? These anomalies are disturbing but have yet to be explained by any election official or any court of law.”

He said secretaries of state in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all states in which Trump lost to President Joe Biden by relatively narrow margins, took “blatantly unconstitutional actions.”

Gohmert contends they “bypassed their state legislatures to change election law which allowed illegal ballots to be counted. The RNC collected at least 12,000 incident reports of election irregularities and malfeasance. There are also hundreds of signed affidavits — otherwise known as evidence in front of a judge — attesting to fraudulent activities in the 2020 election. Millions of Americans who have legitimate concerns about the election have yet to see any explanation for any of the gross irregularities evidenced by these affidavits and in the Election Day data.”

Governors and secretaries of state from states in which the election tally was close have repeatedly said their elections were conducted fairly and that the vote count is accurate.

Gohmert again denounced all forms of violence including the violence that occurred when rioters stormed the Capitol. A Capitol police officer was killed in the melee. Others were injured.

“Although I have said this numerous times, Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to have clouded the ability of some to absorb truth, so I’ll say it again: I unequivocally denounce violence! I always have. And I wholeheartedly endorse the teaching of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., of peaceful protests to continue to bring about change.”

Gohmert previously called the Capitol riot a “horrible tragedy” and said violence is not the way to settle disputes. He released a tweet showing rioters inside the Capitol with the message: “Please people; no violence. That only hurts our cause.”

The statement released Thursday concludes: “For those who learn from history, we know certain actions have specific reactions. Pointing out the types of events that have historically triggered violence is not the same thing as calling for violence in the streets. It is trying to prevent violence. True to their own history, socialists continue to do all they can to rewrite our history. But the fact is when those in power continue to silence, punish, and intimidate others into not speaking the truth or even raising questions, they are attempting to seal a heating pressure cooker and that does not end well.”