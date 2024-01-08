VAN, Texas (KETK) — Jill Dutton, a House District 2 candidate, is back in her hometown of Van to compete for a final-go around before the special runoff later this month.

“First of all, just want to say thanks for all the support I’ve received from everyone,” said Dutton.

Dutton is squaring off against Brent Money to see who’ll take over the House District 2 seat, once held by expelled Bryan Slaton.

Money and Dutton both finished at the top of the six-candidate ballot in November but did not reach a majority. Some voters saying Dutton is the right candidate.

“I think she’ll have my best interest in mind if I saw something I was concerned about in the state that involved me or my business,” said supporter Tim Perry.

On Friday, Senator Ted Cruz made a visit to show support for Money.

While Dutton didn’t have a well-known politician by her side throughout Monday, she’s confident going into tomorrow’s debate.

“My mindset is that I’m ready. I’m ready to answer some probably tough questions. I understand that they are going to be asking questions that haven’t been asked before. We’re going to highlight our differences and probably have a good comparison and contrast,” said Dutton.

The two candidates are set to square off Tuesday night in Canton at the Van Zandt County Farm Bureau. The runoff is set for January 30th.