TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Before the Paxton impeachment trial, former East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert weighed in on the impeachment.

Now, he expressed strong opinions about how the trial unfolded.

The acquittal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not shock his former political opponent Louie Gohmert.

“His ability to play victim while not attending most of the trial, he’s out there sucking up friends, conservatives, good people, but they were deceived by Paxton playing the victim” said Gohmert.

Gohmert said even though the state senate’s prosecution was not properly prepared, the evidence spoke for its self.

“There was loud, long talk about if you vote to remove Paxton, we will spend millions to remove you from any post, any position you ever run for, we’ll see that you cant ever get elected to anything again,” said Gohmert.

He said the political pressure pushed senators ultimately decide that there will not be 21 votes to impeach.

“It was political like most impeachments are,“ said Gohmert.

Paxton has resumed his duties as AG and Gohmert believes his priorities should be in that office.

“Since he’s still gonna be in office, then I hope he’ll devote to his job that he was elected to do at least as much as he did to his girlfriend,” said Gohmert.

The fight is still not over for Paxton, he’s still facing a federal investigation.

Gohmert said to reconcile what happened at the state capitol, Paxton should apologize.

“If Paxton had done like King David and just said truthfully here’s what happened, here’s what I was thinking I’m very sorry, then I wouldn’t have a problem forgiving that at all,” said Gohmert.

In February, the Department of Justice took over a corruption investigation into Paxton and he still faces charges dating back to 2015.