TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Democratic Party released a comprehensive list on Monday calling on Lone Star State Republicans to resign from office after the Capitol Hill riots earlier this month. Included on the list is Senator Ted Cruz and East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert.

Cruz led the effort by many Senate Republicans to object to the results from several states that went for President-elect Joe Biden. His reasoning was that there needed to be a study on election integrity due to allegations of widespread voter fraud, despite there not being any serious evidence.