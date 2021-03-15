Legislators, city councils seek to limit abortions in Texas

Protesters demonstrate against abortion at the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 23, 2021, at the state Capitol in Austin Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Anti-abortion efforts in Texas are gaining momentum in the form of legislation and cities outlawing abortions.

Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes. R-Mineola, and Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, have filed bills in the Texas Legislature that would restrict abortions.

Hughes’ bill would ban elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heart is detected, which typically is about six weeks.

Hughes has said that the bill would protect unborn Texans from the moment their heart begins to beat. He noted that 10 states already have heartbeat bills.

Texas Right to Life praised the bill.

“Abortion stops one heart and breaks another,” said a statement released by Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Rebecca Parma. “Our state can and should protect preborn children from abortion, and the Texas Heartbeat Act advances us toward safeguarding all human Life in the womb.”

Slaton represents House District 2, which includes Van Zandt, Hunt and Hopkins counties. His bill would “prohibit abortion and protect the rights of an unborn child” and provide “criminal liability and defenses to prohibited conduct.”

The bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest. It does exempt ectopic pregnancies that threaten the life of the woman.

“It is time for Texas to protect the natural right to life for the tiniest and most innocent Texans, and this bill does just that,” Slaton said earlier. “It’s time Republicans make it clear that we actually think abortion is murder. … Unborn children are dying at a faster rate in Texas than COVID patients, but Texas isn’t taking the abortion crisis seriously.”

Under the bill, physicians who hold a license to perform abortions could have their license rescinded and be charged with assault or homicide if they perform the procedure.

Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Texas Rally for Life event in January that state leaders should do more “to defend the unborn.”

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are at the very center of what it means to be an American,” state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, said in a statement reported by the Texas Tribune. “I believe there always has been and always will be energy from Texans to promote and protect life.”

SANCTUARY CITIES

A growing number of Texas cities are outlawing abortions and becoming a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Murchison this month became the latest such city. Other East Texas sanctuary cities include Waskom, Rusk, Big Spring and Grapeland.

Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right To Life East Texas, praised the city of Murchison for taking action.

Our society has many problems which we have to deal with and our society killing child after child by abortion is one problem which has gone unaddressed for far too long,” Dickson said in a published statement.

Grapeland Mayor Mitchell Woody said earlier that he expects other Texas cities will outlaw abortions.

“You may think it will never happen in your city, but there are lots of things in our cities which we thought would never be here,” he said. “Our city councils have a choice to make and

I expect that we will probably be seeing many more cities make the choice to outlaw abortion.”

This story also includes reporting from the Texas Tribune.