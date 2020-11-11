Rep. Louie Gohmert: If a fair election count can’t be determined, a ‘do-over’ might be needed in some states

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert, of Tyler, told KETK news Tuesday night that the election appears to have been “stolen” from Donald Trump and “there is all kinds of fraud here.”

“This is serious stuff and there is so much intrigue in these battleground swing states that we have to get the courts involved,” the Republican Congressman said. “We have to get down to the actual legitimate counts so that we can have a fair count and if it can’t be done, then there may have to be a do-over in some places, like Pennsylvania.”

Gohmert said that problems with the election process, especially involving mail-in ballots, continue to surface and need to be investigated.

“There is plenty of illegality. Actually there’s plenty (of wrongdoing) that has been documented,” said Gohmert, who recently won re-election.

“What I know is that if this election is allowed to continue to be stolen, certainly the way it certainly appears it was, then there will not be another Republican elected president and eventually they will be able to use the same tactics to ensure that every state is a one-party state,” Gohmert said.

“What we are talking about is a major move to socialism here,” he continued.

According to election results that have been not yet been certified, Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump. At this point, Biden has been awarded 290 electoral votes compared to 214 for Trump. Biden has been awarded 50.83% of the popular vote and Trump 47.48%.

The vote in some states is very close and federal authorities have launched investigations to see if the election and vote counting were done properly.

Attorneys representing the Trump administration have filed lawsuits contesting results and procedures. Courts have have dismissed some of these lawsuits because of lack of evidence. In other cases, contested ballots are being held up and reviewed because of legal challenges.

Gohmert, who represents northeast Texas in the U.S. House, said that in some states, most notably California, elected officials and laws have “relaxed control” over elections.

He claimed that in California “there is all kinds off fraud there” and that many people voted there illegally.

He also questioned the effectiveness of cybersecurity efforts to keep the election process secure from interference. “Cybersecurity is basically an oxymoron,” he said. “There was no cybersecurity, inadequate any way.”

Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf has said that cybersecurity officials were on high alert during the election to prevent problems.

“In closing, Gohmert said that if Trump loses the election, the “big winners” will be America’s adversaries, specifically China, Iran and Russia. “They will be able to blow our doors off once Trump is out of office.”

Federal law requires that electors who form the Electoral College must formally send their vote to Congress on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. This year that falls on Dec. 14.