Politico: VP Harris plans visit to U.S.-Mexico border this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following weeks of criticism, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, Politico reported Wednesday.

Harris and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are expected to visit El Paso on Friday, sources tell Politico.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment, and a DHS spokesperson had no comment, Politico said.

In March, President Joe Biden tasked Harris with overseeing the administration’s immigration response. The White House said Harris will focus on addressing the root causes of the spike.

Harris has alredy met with the leader of Mexico and Guatemala. On her first intenational trip, Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, and the two announced an agreement to launch a U.S.-led drug and human trafficking task force, as well as job growth investments in the Central American nation.

Harris also met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with whom she discussed bringing the migrant surge under control.