Poll: 51% of Americans approve of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies during the third day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – A slim majority of Americans approve of Amy Coney Barrett replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

According to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, 51% are in favor of Barrett’s likely confirmation to the court. 46% disapprove of her, the highest rate Gallup has ever recorded for a nominee.

The polling center chalked up the polarized mark to the fact that only 3% of Americans have no opinion of Barrett. Gallup says they have polled every Supreme Court nominee since 1987. The average amount of respondents who have “no opinion” hovers at 25%.

Barrett’s 51% approval is higher than either of President Trump’s other two nominees during his first term. Neil Gorsuch recorded a 45% approval rating while Brett Kavanaugh was at just 41%. However, both had much lower disapproval ratings than Barrett.

She is likely to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, just days before Election Day in November. The Judiciary Committee is set to hold a vote on Thursday before sending it to the full floor.

If she is put on the Supreme Court, Trump would be the first president since Nixon to have three nominees be confirmed during his first term.