(KETK) – President Joe Biden will meet with the CEOs of Merck and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recently approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. It is the third vaccine available in the United States.
- Journey to Tokyo: A Day in the Life of long jumper Tyrone Smith
- SEND US YOUR PICS: One year since COVID-19 struck East Texas, here are people’s last memories of a normal world
- LIVE: Biden to give COVID-19 vaccine update with J&J, Merck CEOs
- President Biden hosts CEOs of Merck, Johnson & Johnson at White House
- Texas reserves 450,000 acres of land for monarch butterfly conservation