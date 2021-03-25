President Biden to discuss immigration, vaccines, gun control in first news conference

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – At 12:15 p.m. President Joe Biden will have his first formal news conference and is expected to lay out a new goal for U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations and will likely address issues including immigration, gun control, infrastructure and international affairs.
Though Biden has talked to the media in other settings since taking office, he’s the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question-and-answer session.
