TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amidst the war between Israel and Hamas, United States Rep. Nathaniel Moran warns the U.S. should be careful in response to the attacks in Israel.

The response continues from the aftermath of the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

More than 1,000 people have died in Israel and and nearly 900 killed in Gaza. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said among those at least 14 Americans have died.

Moran said the attacks have been hard to watch.

“I’m horrified. What I’ve said from the beginning is that we need to make sure that there is a swift and strong response,” Moran said.

Moran said the U.S. should be careful with its response as the death toll rises.

“We need to make sure to protect civilian lives. We need to make sure that we don’t act out of emotion,” Moran said.

Since Kevin McCarthy’s forced exit as the Speaker of the House, no one has filled the seat, inhibiting the U.S. House from taking any action to support Israel against Hamas.

“Being frustrated doesn’t get us anywhere. I tend to put those emotions of frustrations and anger aside and simply focus on solutions,” Moran said.

On Tuesday evening, Republicans attended a speaker candidate forum that included Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA), who could potentially face a full floor vote on Wednesday.

“Either one of those I’d be happy to vote for on the House floor,” Moran said. “Either one of those guys would do a fabulous job.”