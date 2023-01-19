TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Congressman Nathaniel Moran has been selected to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, his office announced Tuesday.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs Republicans, led by Lead Republican Michael McCaul of Texas, considers legislation that impacts the diplomatic community, which includes the Department of State, the Agency for International Development (USAID), the Peace Corps, the United Nations, and the enforcement of the Arms Export Control Act, according to the committee website.

“I look forward to working alongside fellow Texan, Chairman Michael McCaul, to ensure that American diplomatic efforts convey strength and steadiness, and that taxpayer dollars sent overseas are effectively used in the best interest of the American people and strategically invested to maintain the United States’ position as the leader of the free world,” Moran said.

The House Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to the administration of justice in federal courts, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies, according to the committee website. The committee also plays an important role in impeachment proceedings.

“During my time as a Judge in East Texas, I vowed to uphold and enforce the law,” said Moran. “Under Chairman Jim Jordan’s leadership, I look forward to bringing these principles to the Judiciary Committee as we work to uphold our Constitution and hold our government accountable.”

Moran was declared the winner of the congressional race for U.S. Representative for House District 1 against Jrmar Jefferson in November 2022. He was the first new congressman to be sworn in for District 1 in 18 years since Former Congressman Louie Gohmert.