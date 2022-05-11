WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Despite the almost certain failure, Senate Democrats are still moving forward with a plan to force a vote to codify abortion rights.

Republicans are expected to filibuster it, but Democrats say it’s still an opportunity to get every senator’s position on record.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would federally protect abortion services ahead of the possible decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Tomorrow’s vote will be one of the most important votes we take in this chamber in decades,” Schumer said. “If this abominable decision becomes law, women will lose their freedom in so many ways.”

However, the bill is as good as dead. No Republicans support it, and it doesn’t have the 60 votes needed to pass.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the bill goes too far.

“This radical pro-abortion bill that Senator Schumer has set for a vote on tomorrow allows for abortions at any point,” he said. “This wouldn’t just impact pro-life red states. This change is so radical that it would invalidate existing laws and blue states as well in Massachusetts and Nevada.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ohio), defends the bill, saying that it shouldn’t be up to states to determine a women’s right to choose.

“Your Constitutional right would depend on your ZIP code,” he said, “but that is exactly the future we’re facing.”

Last year, the House of Representatives passed this bill, but it then stalled out in the Senate. Schumer wants to make sure every senator in the chamber gets on the record about it.

“Either vote to protect the rights of women to exercise freedom over their own bodies, or stand with the Supreme Court,” he said.