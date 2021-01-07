Ted Cruz speaks out on Democrats calling for his resignation after Capitol riots: ‘I just have to chuckle’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sen. Ted Cruz spoke out Thursday after several prominent Democrats called for his resignation in the wake of the Capitol riots.

“I just have to chuckle when they engage in attacks,” Cruz said. “Sadly, you’ve got a lot of Democrats who are using incendiary rhetoric.”

Cruz was a prominent leader in the push to challenge the presidential election results. He said that in calling for his resignation, these Democrats are playing politics and trying to take down strong conservative leaders.

“They’re complaining about the President’s rhetoric, and they’re right in that, but then they’re turning around and using the kind of rhetoric that just throws gasoline on flames,” Cruz said.

Cruz said that Trump does bear some responsibility for the Capitol riots, but emphasized that those who broke the law are ultimately responsible for their own actions. He said he considers what happened Wednesday to be a terrorist attack and wants the rioters prosecuted.

Sen. Joaquin Castro from Texas is one Democrat who called for his resignation, stating that Cruz has behaved “shamelessly” for his own political gain.

“He has conducted himself shamelessly, and I think he has done this because he believes it’s the only way, the only chance that he has to win the Republican nomination for President,” Castro said.

Cruz’s colleague in the Senate, John Cornyn, said that he wouldn’t object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes Wednesday, citing a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud. Cruz, however, still holds firm in his objections he raised in Congress.