Texas lawmakers call for end to violent ‘assault on our democracy’ at US Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas lawmakers are speaking out about the situation in the Capitol Wednesday, calling for the violence to end.
Wednesday’s election certification was interrupted by pro-Trump protestors on the U.S. Capitol as they fought past police and breached the building, causing Congress to go into lockdown.
President Donald Trump tweeted a video in which he told protestors, “it’s time to go home” while still reiterating his belief that the election was stolen from him.
Twitter has deemed Trump’s tweet a “risk of violence” and Twitter users cannot like, retweet or reply to it.