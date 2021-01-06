Texas lawmakers call for end to violent ‘assault on our democracy’ at US Capitol

Politics

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas lawmakers are speaking out about the situation in the Capitol Wednesday, calling for the violence to end.

Wednesday’s election certification was interrupted by pro-Trump protestors on the U.S. Capitol as they fought past police and breached the building, causing Congress to go into lockdown.

United States Senator for Texas Ted Cruz
 U.S. Representative from Texas’s 1st congressional district Louie Gohmert
District 6 representative in the Texas House of Representatives Matt Shaefer
Member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 5th Congressional District
Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton
Member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 21 Dade Phelan
 Representative of the 21st Congressional District Chip Roy
Member of the U.S. House representing Texas 25th Congressional District Roger Williams
Member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 10th Congressional District Michael McCaul
The Republican Party of Texas

President Donald Trump tweeted a video in which he told protestors, “it’s time to go home” while still reiterating his belief that the election was stolen from him.

Twitter has deemed Trump’s tweet a “risk of violence” and Twitter users cannot like, retweet or reply to it.

