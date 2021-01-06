Texas lawmakers call for end to violent ‘assault on our democracy’ at US Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas lawmakers are speaking out about the situation in the Capitol Wednesday, calling for the violence to end.

Wednesday’s election certification was interrupted by pro-Trump protestors on the U.S. Capitol as they fought past police and breached the building, causing Congress to go into lockdown.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021 United States Senator for Texas Ted Cruz

Please people; no violence. That only hurts our cause. Those leading the charge like the guy in yellow with the communist hammer & sickle tattoo: stopping the violence applies to you too. pic.twitter.com/XLKU9Y2y4x — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 6, 2021 U.S. Representative from Texas’s 1st congressional district Louie Gohmert

Violence is not the answer to grievances. It doesn’t persuade, and it is counterproductive. May God bring a spirit of peace to our country. #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) January 6, 2021 District 6 representative in the Texas House of Representatives Matt Shaefer

No matter your position on any issue or election, this violence is disgraceful and we should all condemn it.



PATHETIC! — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 6, 2021 Member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 5th Congressional District

I am sorely disappointed today in the certification of the election, but I don’t believe violence is the answer. #ElectoralCollege #Elections2020 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 6, 2021 Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton

The actions today at our US Capitol is not the act of patriots. It’s disgraceful. The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to assemble peacefully. It does not condone violence, destruction of property, or trespassing to disrupt proceedings outlined in the Constitution. #txlege https://t.co/jYWJFEmmnS — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) January 6, 2021 Member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 21 Dade Phelan

Mr. President – get to a microphone immediately and establish calm and order. Now. And work with Capitol Police to secure the Capitol. It’s the last thing you’ll do that matters as President. @realDonaldTrump @MarkMeadows — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021 Representative of the 21st Congressional District Chip Roy

The Constitution gives our citizens the right to peacefully assemble. It does not give them the right to destroy property and commit violence against our first responders; Capitol Police and law enforcement have our full support. (1/2) — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) January 6, 2021 Member of the U.S. House representing Texas 25th Congressional District Roger Williams

The violence and destruction we are witnessing in the Capitol is an assault on our democracy. pic.twitter.com/NVRHtmogqI — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021 Member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 10th Congressional District Michael McCaul

The Texas GOP supports the rights of all to freely assemble and redress grievances. However, we do condemn violence and pray for all in our nation's capital. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 6, 2021 The Republican Party of Texas

President Donald Trump tweeted a video in which he told protestors, “it’s time to go home” while still reiterating his belief that the election was stolen from him.

Twitter has deemed Trump’s tweet a “risk of violence” and Twitter users cannot like, retweet or reply to it.