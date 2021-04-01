Abbott appoints new member to Public Utility Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Will McAdams, president of Associated Builders and Contractors, to the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Credit: Social Media

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – After more than a week of the Public Utility Commission being completely vacant, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a new member Thursday.

Will McAdams was appointed to the PUC, which regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities. It oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the entity that manages and operates the electric grid for most of the state.

Previously, the board sat empty because of resignations in the wake of the February freeze. McAdams is the first appointed member since chairman and last remaining member Arthur D’Andrea resigned in March.

“Will McAdams will bring a fresh perspective and outstanding leadership to the Public Utility Commission of Texas,” Abbott said. “Will’s wealth of experience in public service and state government make him the ideal leader to carry out the PUC’s mission to protect customers, foster competition, and promote high quality infrastructure across Texas.”

Abbott said that he is confident McAdams will lead the agency with “integrity and transparency” and urges the Senate to confirm his appointment.

“Will is committed to charting a new course for the commission and restoring trust with Texans,” Abbott said.

McAdams is the President of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas. According to the governor’s office, McAdams served for over 10 years in state government, most recently as Advisor to former Speaker Dennis Bonnen for Business and Regulated Industries.

McAdams served several senior staff positions in the Texas Senate. Before working in the Capitol, he served as an infantry officer for four years in the U.S. Army and retired honorably as a captain.

He is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

According to the PUC website, there will be an open meeting on April 7, and an open ERCOT meeting on April 12.