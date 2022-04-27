AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants your help to send charter buses with migrants to Washington, D.C.

Abbott’s office now has options for people to donate directly to support the program online and by mail.

The governor launched the program after the White House announced plans to end the federal mandate called Title 42.

Title 42 allows border agents to expel 1.7 million newly-arrived migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration said the order is ending on May 23.

Abbott announced on April 6 plans to send migrants via charter buses to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials, whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the immediate needs of people they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said then.

The White House called his plans, “a publicity stunt.”

The office said the program is voluntary for migrants taken to Washington after being processed and released by the Homeland Security Department. The office said any donations not used for bus trips will go toward funding a wall along the Texas-Mexico border.